If you love KJ Apa, then you probably know that the guy is totally obsessed with tattoos. Yep, the Riverdale star has been racking up a full-on collection of ink designs, and it does not look like he is slowing down any time soon.

In fact, he once admitted that if wasn’t for his job, his body would be fully covered already.

“If I wasn’t acting, I’d have tattoos everywhere. I’m so jealous of Justin Bieber. I would have them all over my neck. And I want a sleeve. I just can’t do it though. I have to get these covered every day,” he told GQ Australia back in 2018.

“I’m addicted to them — I love tattoos. I love the art of them, and I love the experience of getting them,” the actor also said in an interview with People. “I’m straight in there. I don’t think about it, otherwise, when you think about it you might end up changing your mind.”

So yeah, it’s clear that his body arts are definitely a big part of KJ’s life. But wait, what do they all mean? Are there any special stories behind them? What does each one look like and where it located? We’ve got you guys covered! We went ahead and made you a complete guide to the star’s ink designs. Scroll through our gallery to see them all and find out the meaning behind each one.

