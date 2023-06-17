When it comes to movie roles, KJ Apa is killing it! The actor has nabbed tons of roles since making his debut as Archie Andrews during the first season of Riverdale, which premiered in 2017. With the end of the CW series on the horizon, the actor has been reflecting on his time on the show, and his future plans.

“I feel sad, you know, it’s going to be really hard to say goodbye to Archie, to Riverdale, to the sets, to our crew,” KJ told Entertainment Tonight in May 2022, discussing the Riverdale final season. “We’ve created so many memories on this show, for both ourselves and for the fans, so it’s going to be hard.”

However, the Australian star said that it was a “perfect” time for the show to end.

“All great things have to come to an end,” he added. “I feel good about it.”

Discussing his career in a separate interview with The Nerds of Color in April 2023, KJ said he’s “excited” about the prospect of new roles.

“I’m getting ready to move on creatively. But at the same time, it’s really sad. I’ll never get another opportunity like this ever again and I know that the rest of the cast feels like that, too. It’s been such a pivotal moment in all of our careers and our lives. I’ve experienced so much of my own personal life while being on the show,” he explained. “So, it’s sad, of course, just so many memories. I’m really just trying to be as present as I possibly can this season because yeah, we’re going to be looking back and wishing we could go back in time. I know that I will. You don’t get to work with your best friends, you know?”

In June 2022, KJ’s first post-Riverdale role was announced. He was cast in the motorcycle racing film, One Fast Move.

KJ is set to play “a dishonorably discharged soldier [seeking] out his estranged father to help him pursue his dream of racing Supersport motorcycles. While training, he meets a small-town aspiring singer who begins to break down the walls his father’s absence had built up,” Deadline reported of the casting announcement.

