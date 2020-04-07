How did the cast feel about ‘Andi Mack’ ending?

“It definitely is bittersweet. I have come to love the cast like a family, and I think everyone feels similarly,” Lilan told us exclusively back in July 2019 when the show came to an end. “It’s rare when you get the opportunity to do a job you love with a cast and crew that work so well together — so I will be missing that. However, I think the series wraps up in a very touching way, and I’m excited for our fans to follow our journey to the end.”

She also opened up about the last day on set.

“[There were] so many tears! I know I, and other people, have described shooting Andi Mack like ‘one big summer camp,’ and that’s definitely what it felt like on that last day. A time to think of all the memories we’ve made and to know that we’ll all still be friends but to savor the last moments we got to be together,” she explained. “The way the storyline wraps up in the script felt like it reflected our own feelings of getting to know each other, becoming close like a family, and getting ready to move on to new adventures.”

Asher admitted that he was also pretty sad that the show was coming to an end.

“Of course, we’re all pretty sad about it, but we’ve had an incredible run,” he said. “Three seasons… I’m just so thankful for Disney for giving me my first real opportunity in this industry. I’m just excited for what the future holds. I feel like we ended the show – with these upcoming episodes, I feel like we ended it perfectly. I’m really happy about the ending.”