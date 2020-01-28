When Andi Mack aired its final episode on July 26, 2019, it was truly the end of an era. The Disney Channel show, which starred Asher Angel, Sofia Wylie, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Joshua Rush and more, first premiered in March 2017 and went on for three epic seasons. But ever since it concluded, there’s been one question on everyone’s minds, and that is — is the cast still close? Well, Asher just spilled all the tea exclusively to J-14 on where their relationships stand now, and it sounds like they have a bond that can never be broken.

“Of course we’re always going to be the best of friends,” he told us. “It’s hard when we’re all doing our own things — shooting other things and doing music — but we try to stay in contact. We FaceTime and text here and there, and we still have our Andi Mack group chat! But it would be nice to see their faces because I miss them.”

As for the last thing they spoke about, he revealed, “It was for our third GLAAD nomination, which is super exciting. We all FaceTimed each other and were like, ‘Oh my gosh, we got nominated for three!’ It’s incredible.”

As fans know, all of the stars have accomplished a lot since the show went off the air. Sofia, for example, went on to star in the new High School Musical spinoff series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. And Asher revealed that he’s a huge fan of the new show!

“Yeah, oh my God, who hasn’t?” he gushed when we asked the actor if he’s watched his old costar’s new show. “The show’s incredible — Sofia, you’re so great in it. I love the show, I’m a super-fan. I was a super-fan of the movies and now they got a TV series out, like come on, who doesn’t love them some High School Musical?”

Same, Asher. Same. Make sure to watch the video above to see our full interview with Asher.

