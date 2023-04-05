Shazam, no more? The DC film has garnered one sequel released on March 17, 2023, called Shazam! Fury of the Gods, but will it garner a third? Keep reading for everything the cast and crew have said.

Will There Be a ‘Shazam’ 3?

So far, there has been no announcement regarding a third Shazam ​movie.

ICYMI, Shazam! The Fury of the Gods is a sequel to 2019’s Shazam!, a film adaptation of the DC Comics franchise. The initial superhero film starred Asher Angel as Billy Batson, an orphan who discovers his powers that turn him into a superhero (played by Zachary Levi).

While a third film hasn’t been confirmed, Zachary told The Wrap that he would “love to keep playing this role,” in an interview from March 2023.

Sadly, though, Shazam! Fury of the Gods has been having a difficult run at the box office — which Zachary said is disappointing, since he said that the sequel is “objectively … a better movie” than the original.

“I think Shazam! Fury of the Gods is objectively, actually, a better movie than the first film,” the actor stated. “A lot of people don’t think so.”

After the outlet asked him outright if fans can expect a third film for the DCU franchise, Zachary claimed he “did not know.”

“I don’t know man,” he answered. “I mean, this is what I know. A business is a business. So, they don’t tend to make more products of something that didn’t make them the money that they wanted, right?”

“I would love to keep playing this role,” he continued. “I am literally paid to be an immature version of myself. I would highly recommend. But, I don’t know. And I haven’t had any conversations about it. So, I’m just kind of here, living life!”

Henry Gayden, who cowrote the sequel with Chris Morgan, said the duo have only had “informal talks” regarding the future of Shazam with DC Studios co-CEOS James Gunn and Peter Safran.

“Really informal talks with all of us, but nothing in stone,” he told the Hollywood Reporter a few days after the movies ​****MOVIE’Srelease. “Because the movie has to do really well, and then after that, we can really commit to it. I think it just depends on the movie’s success. But you know, those kids aren’t getting any younger, so we’ll know sooner than later.”

As the reception for the sequel has been pretty disappointing so far, it’s unlikely we’ll see another Shazam any time soon, but you never know!

