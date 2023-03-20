Still on? Asher Angel and Caroline Gregory are sparking split rumors after it appears the duo has deleted some Instagram photos together.

While the pair has yet to speak publicly about their relationship status, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Caroline’s most recent birthday post to Asher has since been removed from social media.

“Happy birthday to my favorite human. I love everything about you. 20,” she wrote in September 2022. Asher commented, “I love u beyond words thank u angel.”

Keep reading for what we know about their relationship now.

Are Asher Angel and Caroline Gregory Still Together?

It’s unclear where the stars stand now. Reps for Asher and Caroline did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment regarding their relationship status.

When Did Asher Angel and Caroline Gregory Start Dating?

The duo went public in December 2020. At the time, Caroline posted various TikTok videos of herself and the Shazam! star cozying up.

“I love you and that’s the beginning and end of everything,” Asher captioned a May 2021 Instagram post celebrating Caroline’s birthday. The post has since been deleted.

Their most recent social media interaction was in January 2023 when Caroline shared a since-deleted photo of the duo ice skating with the caption, “New year same us.”

What Has Asher Angel Said About Caroline Gregory?

When discussing their relationship, the former Disney Channel star gushed over being in “love” while chatting with Entertainment Tonight in July 2021. Months later, he told ET how Caroline kept him “grounded and present” as his fame continued to rise.

“Past relationships, writing songs and not knowing those certain feelings was, kind of, tough for me,” he said at the time, teasing music about their relationship. “Now that I’ve experienced that and gone through it, it’s so much more relatable for me.”

Who Has Asher Angel Dated?

Aside from Caroline, the Andi Mack alum was in a public relationship with Jules LeBlanc from 2018 — after she starred in Asher’s “Chemistry” music video — until the Chicken Girls actress confirmed their breakup in May 2020.

Asher has also been romantically linked to a few other ladies, but never went public with any other romances.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.