To celebrate season 7 of her hit show Chicken Girls — which premieres new episodes on BRAT TV every Tuesday — actress Hayley LeBlanc caught up with J-14 exclusively and shared some memorable on-set moments. The young star dished on her character Harmony’s storyline, what it’s like working with her real-life best friends and even spilled some behind-the-scenes secrets about the fan-favorite series. Make sure to watch the video above!

