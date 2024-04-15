Will we be seeing June in future seasons of Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender? During an exclusive interview with J-14, Arden Cho says that she hopes so!

The Teen Wolf star, 38, played June in the live-action adaptation of the beloved Nickelodeon animated series, a bounty hunter hired by Zuko (played by Dallas Liu) and Iroh (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) to capture Avatar Aang (Gordon Cormier). The show premiered with eight episodes on February 22, 2024.

“It’s been a truly amazing experience. So great to see the love and response from fans after the premiere of season one,” Arden told J-14 exclusively of the series, while promoting her partnership with the clothing brand Love, Bonito for their new brand identity called “Ready-To-Live, Not Just Ready-To-Wear.”

ICYMI, Arden appears in episodes 5 and 6 of the show, alongside her character’s pet “shirshu” named Nyla, a creature from the Earth Kingdom with a remarkable sense of smell used for tracking prey. In the fifth episode, June catches Aang in the Crescent Island Fire Temple after the Avatar talked to Roku.

“I’m so excited to hear we’ve already been renewed for seasons two and three and hoping we’ll get to see more of June,” Arden teased, after the show was renewed for seasons 2 and 3 in March.

While June is a minor character in season 1, she does make a second appearance in season 3 of the original animated series — however, it’s possible she could play a bigger role in episodes to come.

Based on the beloved Nickelodeon cartoon of the same name, Avatar: The Last Airbender follows Aang, a “fearless and fun-loving 12-year-old who just happens to be the Avatar, master of all four elements and the keeper of balance and peace in the world,” according to Deadline.

Albert Kim served as the series showrunner, writer, and executive producer for season 1, which he joined after the original series creators, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, left the production with Netflix in 2021.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the executive producer behind the series revealed he hadn’t tried to focus on other seasons while working on the first.

“Honestly, I didn’t focus beyond season one. It was enough without the additional hurdle and challenge to get season one to the finish line, that’s been the focus,” Kim told the outlet. “But we really don’t want to look ahead, I mean for nothing else if not to change its success so, that’s why the focus has just been getting to this finish line.”

In April 2024, Albert stepped down as the series’ showrunner, with producers Christine Boylan and Jabbar Raisani leading the series going forward.

