ICYDK, the beloved animation, Avatar: The Last Airbender, is getting a live-action remake very soon! The Netflix series is set to premiere on February 22, 2024, but fans want to know more about the leading actor. Keep reading to find out who’s taking on the role of Aang!

Who Plays Aang in ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’?

Gordon Cormier, 14, will be taking on the “fearless and fun-loving 12-year-old who just happens to be the Avatar, master of all four elements and the keeper of balance and peace in the world,” per Netflix.

You might recognize the Canadian actor in the series The Stand, a dark fantasy about a group of survivors in a post apocalyptic world. Or maybe you’ve seen him in Lost in Space, the reboot of the 1965 TV show that follows the Robinson families adventure after crashing onto an Alien planet.

The 14-year-old made his acting debut as recently as 2019, when he starred in an episode of Get Shorty, alongside actors like Ray Romano and Chris O’Dowd.

The rising star already has a big following on Instagram, with almost 80,000 fans!

What Has Gordon Cormier Said About His Role?

Gordon has been very candid about his portrayal of the popular character. While at the premiere of the upcoming series on Thursday, February 15, the actor shared with Deadline what he wanted to bring to his character.

“When I did this character, I mainly wanted to focus on keeping Aang’s joy, happiness, and twelve-year-old spirit in general,” he shared. “I feel like now that this is in live-action, I feel we can dive deeper into Aang’s emotional side because there was a genocide. All of Aang’s family and friends died, so we can visit more of the darker parts.”

That’s not all Gordon has shared! While speaking with Entertainment Weekly in January 2024, The Stand star revealed that the live-action version will show fans the Fire Nation’s attack on the Air Nomads from the Hundred Year War.

“I think the air-bender genocide is really cool … Well, no! No! Not like that,” Gordon joked.

He also teased some impressive air-bending visuals saying, “I mean, yeah, my whole family’s dead, of course. It’s not a good thing, but watching it is going to be sick!”

That’s one way to look at it!

