This may be hard to believe, but Riele Downs turned 19 years old on Wednesday, July 8! Yep, when Henry Danger first premiered six years ago — on July 26, 2014 — the actress was only 13 years old, and fans cannot believe how fast time has flown by!

For those who forgot, the fan-favorite series said its bittersweet goodbye back in March 2020. For five seasons, the superhero show followed a boy named Henry (AKA Kid Danger), who landed a job as a sidekick to the town’s well-known superhero, Captain Man. Henry had to balance being a superhero, saving the town and keeping it secret from his friends and family, all while attending school and dealing with homework, girls and everything else that comes with being a teenager.

Aside from Riele, the show also starred Jace Norman, Cooper Barnes, Sean Ryan Fox, Ella Anderson and Michael D. Cohen. But what have they been doing since the show concluded? Well, they’ve all stayed in the Hollywood scene and some even went on to nab roles in some pretty major TV shows and movies! Scroll through the gallery to see what the cast of Henry Danger has been up to since the series came to an end.

