Fan-favorite Nickelodeon series Henry Danger might be coming to an end, but it doesn’t mean that the show’s fictional universe will be going away forever. Yep, that’s right, the network announced on Wednesday, February 19, that a Henry Danger spinoff would be coming soon and it’s set to be called Danger Force.

As fans know, in October 2019, Henry Danger star Jace Norman announced that the series would end after its fifth season via Instagram. He shared a behind-the-scenes snap from the set that showed a script for an episode called, “The Beginning Of The End.” Naturally, fans were heartbroken that they’d never see the town of Swellview again.

Now, thanks to Nickelodeon, viewers don’t have to worry about their favorite superheroes not returning to the screen. The upcoming spinoff series, Danger Force, will follow Captain Man and Schwoz — played by Cooper Barnes and Michael D. Cohen — as they train and prepare a new group of young heroes-in-training. The show will allow Nickelodeon to add a group of brand new heroes into the Henry Danger universe with surprising new elements for viewers.

President of Kids & Family Entertainment at ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks, Brian Robbins said in a statement that Danger Force would allow “a new set of characters join members of the original cast for a wholly new take on this long-running series.”

Fans won’t have to wait too long before the new show premieres because Nickelodeon plans to introduce the new heroes-in-training to viewers during the final Henry Danger episodes.

That’s not all! Along with this exciting spinoff news, Nickelodeon also renewed eight of their already popular shows. Since its premiere back in June 2019, the sketch-comedy series All That has had a hugely successful reboot on the network. Now, the show will be returning with ten brand new episodes. It was also announced that the Are You Afraid of The Dark? mini-series reboot is also coming back for a second season. Nickelodeon also revealed that Blue’s Clues & You!, Blaze and the Monster Machines, Bubble Guppies, The Casagrandes, PAW Patrol and Top Elf would be back with more episodes.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.