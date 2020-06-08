Can you guys believe that one of Nickelodeon’s greatest shows aired its first episode seven years ago? Yep, we’re talking about Sam & Cat! The iconic series premiered on June 8, 2013, and we cannot believe how fast time has flown by.

In case you forgot, the hilarious show took characters from two of our favorite series, and brought them together for one of the most epic spin-offs in history! It starred Jennette McCurdy as Sam Puckett from iCarly, and Ariana Grande as Cat Valentine from Victorious. When the two girls meet by chance, they quickly become best friends. They decide to move in together and start their own babysitting business in an attempt to earn extra money. Naturally, the two of them make a seriously hilarious duo, and they embark on a ton of adventures and stir up lots of trouble together.

Well guys, in honor of the anniversary we decided to do some investigating and find out what the ladies (and the rest of the cast!) are up to now. It turns out, they’ve accomplished a lot over the last five years, and you’re seriously not going to believe how far they’ve all come.

Scroll through our gallery and see what the cast of Sam & Cat is up to now.

