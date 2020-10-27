Throughout her time in the spotlight, Ariana Grande has racked up her fair share of tattoos. The songstress got her first ink back in 2012 and has racked up over 50 since then! They cover her arms, hands, rib cage, neck and more — and they’ve definitely become a huge part of her.

From tons that act as heartfelt tributes (like the one honoring the victims of the Manchester bombing) and others that are just fun to look at (like her three Harry Potter-inspired tats), she has some pretty epic tattoos and keeps unveiling more and more.

But what do all of them mean? Did she really get some dedicated to her ex-fiancé, Pete Davidson? Well, J-14 did a major investigation and broke down all of Ariana’s ink designs. From what she’s said about them to what fans think they mean, scroll through our gallery for a complete breakdown of all Ariana’s tattoos.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.