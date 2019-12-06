We decided it was time to appreciate the king of tattoos — Louis Tomlinson. The One Direction singer has a total of 39 ink designs — yeah, you heard us right, 39 — and they’re honestly pretty epic. From the giant “It is what it is” tattoo sprawled across his chest to the small, intricate designs that he’s got inked all over his arms, they’re definitely a huge part of him.

We’ve gone ahead and created a complete guide to Louis’ 39 tats and their meanings, and you might be a little surprised to find out what some of them stand for. Our personal favorite is probably the adorable tribute that the “Back To You” singer got for his One Direction bandmates. Or it might be the matching ink that they all got together! So cute.

Scroll through our gallery to see all of Louis’ tattoos and to find out the meaning behind each and every one.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.