Ever since they got back together in 2017, fans have been obsessed with Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder. Despite their brief breakup due to the One Direction crooner’s hectic work schedule, the couple has stayed strong throughout their rise to fame.

Louis, 28, and Eleanor, also 28, first got together in 2011. Now, after being on-and-off-again for nine years, the singer is officially ready to put a ring on it! When asked if he’d ever considered walking down the aisle with his longtime love, Louis said, “one day.”

“I’d imagine so. If you’re asking me if I’m going to marry her? Yes, I think so. And more kids, I’d say so,” he told The Sun in January 2020.

To celebrate the possibly of marriage between this iconic pair, J-14 is taking a walk down memory lane to relive Louis and Eleanor’s love story from the beginning. Scroll through our gallery for a complete timeline, including all the times they gushed over each other and their 2015 split.

