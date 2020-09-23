She’s moving on! Louis Tomlinson‘s ex-girlfriend Briana Jungwirth shared a photo with her “soulmate” Nick Gordon following her reported split from The Hills star Brody Jenner. The stylist, 28, is rumored to be engaged to her on-and-off-again love, according to reports from TMZ.

“10 years of knowing you and I knew all along you were my soulmate. I love you!” Briana wrote on Instagram on Monday, September 21, alongside a photo of her and Nick from a recent Las Vegas trip,

After being broken up for a few years, Nick recently came back into Briana’s life, TMZ reported. The website claimed that Nick got down on one knee during their Las Vegas trip and that the pair went ring shopping. He has also posted several photos with Briana on Instagram.

One friend commented on Briana’s social media post with, “I’m so happy for you both, I love you.”

Prior to getting back with her ex, Briana was rumored to be in a relationship with Brody, 36. The pair were first spotted cozying up together on May 21. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the two stars could be seen hanging out on a boat, soaking up the sun and relaxing on the beach with a group of friends. At one point, photographers even caught Brody giving Briana a piggyback ride.

For a few months, they were spotted out together multiple times, but, according to the Daily Mail, Brody and Briana were last seen publicly on August 28.

Before her fling with Brody, Briana was romantically linked to the One Direction member after they were photographed leaving a few nightclubs together back in May 2015. Then, news hit the web in July 2015 that she was expecting the singer’s first child. Following the birth of their son, Freddie Reign Tomlinson, in 2016, Briana threw some shade at Louis on social media, but now, there’s no bad blood between them!

