Family forever! The One Direction boys — Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik — refer to each other as brothers, but the boys actually have real siblings of their own.

Louis, for one, has a huge extended family, including brother Ernest and sisters Doris, Phoebe, Daisy, Lottie and the late Félicité Tomlinson. The elder two sisters — Lottie and Félicité — were often seen on tour with One Direction when the group played shows all around the world. However, the family lost Félicité in March 2019 at age 18, years after their mom, Johannah Deakin, died in December 2016 following a battle with leukemia.

“I feel like I was able to deal with it a lot better with my sister. I had picked up a few coping mechanisms,” Lottie said of her grief during an interview on the U.K.’s Lorraine in July 2020. “I got extra help when my sister died than when my mum died. I want people to know that you can get help. It does really help with the grieving process when you go and speak to someone. A lot of people try and deal with it themselves but I think it’s important that you don’t go through it alone.”

At the time, the Tanologist founder also shared that Louis’ fans were extremely supportive of their family.

“They have always been so kind to us,” Lottie said. “It’s like an extended family and having them supporting us really helped.”

Louis isn’t the only One Direction member with a close relationship to his siblings. Harry and his older sister, Gemma Styles, have a super strong bond.

“My mum loved to dress us up. I always hated it, and Harry was always quite into it. She did some really elaborate papier-mâché outfits: She made a giant mug and then painted an atlas on it, and that was Harry being ‘The World Cup,’” Gemma told Vogue in November 2020 when discussing their upbringing. “Harry also had a little dalmatian-dog outfit, a hand-me-down from our closest family friends. He would just spend an inordinate amount of time wearing that outfit. But then Mum dressed me up as Cruella de Vil. She was always looking for any opportunity!”

