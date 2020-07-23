We can all agree that July 23 is a very important day and will most likely go down in history. Why? Well, it’s actually the day that One Direction was created! That’s right. The British boy band, made up of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, was formed by Simon Cowell on The X Factor after they all auditioned as solo artists — and the monumental moment took place on July 23, 2010. Wow, that means it’s officially been 10 years since our favorite group was formed, and we seriously cannot believe how fast time has flown by!

As fans know, the guys went on to accomplish so much together as a band. Besides releasing five epic albums, they also embarked on a bunch of world tours, broke numerous records, won tons of awards and dropped their very own concert movies, books and more!

Well guys, you might want to grab some tissues because in honor of the big day, we decided to round up pictures of the guys from when they first started out and some pictures of them now to appreciate how much they’ve grown up over the years! Yeah, you’re seriously not going to believe how much they’ve all changed since the band started a decade ago. One thing’s for sure — they’ve all certainly come a long way.

Scroll through our gallery and see photos of the One Direction guys when the band first started and join us in appreciating their major glo’ ups!

