Ever since they announced they were taking an indefinite hiatus in 2015, fans of One Direction have been patiently waiting for the band to return. Well, get ready, people, because Liam Payne just gave everyone a much-needed update on the reunion!

“I think at some point we will get back together. I think we will for sure,” he told Sunday Brunch. “I don’t know when that is yet, but all I know is that there are at least two years because everyone’s released new music and you have to go and promo. There are at least two years.”

OK, so according to the singer, although we’re still a few years away from seeing him, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan on stage together again, a reunion is definitely happening! Wow, that’s a relief. Ever since the boys went their separate ways there’s not a day that’s gone by that fans haven’t longed for a comeback, so this is seriously the best news ever.

Fans of the band know that since they decided to take a break, they’ve all been pretty busy doing their own things. Harry acted in a movie, Dunkirk, released a solo album, embarked on a world tour and is gearing up to drop his second LP. Louis’ debut album, Walls, will hit stands on January 31, 2020, plus, he was also a judge on The X Factor. Liam became a dad and released an album full of bops on December 6, 2019. And Niall dropped his own solo album!

But even though they’ve accomplished so much on their own, the guys have continuously confirmed that the band will get back together one day, and now that Liam’s finally given fans a time frame, J-14 went ahead and rounded up everything the boys have ever said about the upcoming reunion. Get excited!

Scroll through our gallery to see what each member of One Direction has said about the band’s future comeback.

