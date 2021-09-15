Wait a minute … is Zayn Malik dropping a fourth solo album?! The former One Direction singer surprised diehard fans everywhere after releasing three new singles, “Grimez,” “Believe Me,” and “47 11,” via Dropbox on Twitter on September 12. Zayn also posted all of the tracks to his YouTube channel.

Although the father of one, who shares daughter Khai with longtime girlfriend Gigi Hadid, has yet to confirm a new album, he did title the project Yellow Tape. Unlike Zayn’s previous albums — 2016’s Mind of Mine, 2018’s Icarus and 2021’s Nobody is Listening — Yellow Tape features the U.K. native rapping for the first time ever, and fans are here for it!

“These masterpieces deserve to be released officially!!!!!!” one person gushed on Twitter. “Those were amazing! OMG. Zayn, you did that,” added another. To make things even sweeter, it sounds like Zayn opened up about his experience with fatherhood in the track “Believe Me.”

“Me, I’m feeling grown, since I had my daughter. Now I had to change my goals and become a father and I learned this on my own. This is the life I chose,” the X Factor alum raps.

Zayn and Gigi welcomed Khai in September 2020. “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful,” the “Pillowtalk” artist announced on Instagram at the time. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine and thankful for the life we will have together.”

For Gigi’s part, she shared a heartwarming annoucement of her own, writing, “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”

Zayn and Gigi, affectionately referred to as “Zigi,” began dating in 2015. Despite calling it quits a few times — three, to be precise — over the course of their relationship, the A-list duo looks more in love than ever.

We can’t wait to see them celebrate Zayn’s new music! Scroll through our gallery to see everything we know about Zayn Malik’s 4th solo album so far.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.