Zayn Malik may be one of the best looking guys in Hollywood, TBH. He’s got some seriously swoon-worthy muscles, a to-die-for smile, and eyes that you can get lost for days in. But I think we can all agree that one of Zayn’s best features has got to be his tattoos. The former One Direction member has over 60 ink designs all over his body — that’s right, you heard us right, 60 — and we’re seriously loving them. From the intricate designs on his chest to the small simple ones on his arms, they’re definitely a huge part of him.

We’ve gone ahead and created a complete guide to Zayn’s tats and their meanings, and you might be a little surprised to find out what some of them stand for. Our personal favorite is probably the adorable tribute that the “Pillowtalk” singer got for his former One Direction bandmates. Or it might be the matching ink he has with Louis Tomlinson!

Scroll through our gallery to see all of Zayn’s tattoos and to find out the meaning behind each and every one.

