When Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik split, a lot of fans were pretty devastated. They were one of the cutest couples ever, so when they decided to go their separate ways, it was seriously heartbreaking. But there’s some good news! Get this — according to In Touch, the model wants to “work things out” with the former One Direction member!

A source told the outlet that the the singer has “spent weeks trying to win her back, sending roses, writing a romantic love song about her — and she’s finally agreed to try to work things out.”

Back in November, E! News reported that the former flames were back in touch. An insider revealed that the blonde beauty “has always had a soft spot for Zayn and they have a lot of history together.”

“They went through a phase where they took time apart and weren’t communicating at all, but they have been in touch recently,” the source dished. “She is supportive of him. They chat here and there but it’s been casual.”

Another insider explained to Entertainment Tonight, “The two have continued to talk and support one another since their breakup, but they’re not dating or talking like that anymore, just friends. Zayn and Gigi have a special relationship, respect one another and want what’s best for one another. They don’t know what the future holds, but for now it’s not them as a couple.”

OMG. For those who missed it, news hit the web that the former power couple had called it quits when Gigi was spotted cozying up to Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron. Fans spotted the pair hanging out at Dumbo House in Brooklyn, NY on August 4, 2019, and rumors quickly started spreading that something was going on between them. In the weeks that followed, the blonde beauty and the reality star were pretty much inseparable — Tyler was photographed leaving Gigi’s NYC apartment numerous times, and fans even noticed that she was wearing his clothes!

But on October 3, news hit the web that Gigi and Tyler had broken up.

“Tyler is single,” a source told Us Weekly. “He and Gigi Hadid are no longer together.”

So there may be hope for Zayn and Gigi after all! Seriously, this is the best news ever. As fans recall, the duo was first linked all the way back in 2015, and over the last three years they’ve had a ton of adorable moments. They graced the cover of Vogue Magazine together, slayed the red carpet at the Met Gala and shared a ton of PDA-filled Instagram pictures.

But they’ve also unfortunately had a few bumps along the way too. This isn’t the first time they’ve decided to call it quits. The pair has actually broken up and gotten back together multiple times — and to be honest, it’s a little hard to keep up! But don’t worry, you guys, because we’ve got you covered. From how they met to their current status and everything in between, we made you a complete guide to their complicated romance.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover Zayn and Gigi’s complete relationship timeline.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.