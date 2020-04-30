It’s official! Gigi Hadid has confirmed that she’s pregnant and expecting her first baby with Zayn Malik.

“Obviously, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, April 30.

For those who missed it, Life & Style first announced that the two stars were gearing up to welcome a baby together on April 28, 2020. It’s been reported that the 25-year-old is 20-weeks along and that she’s having a girl. Days later, the blonde beauty’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, spoke out about it the pregnancy.

“Still shocked our little secret got leaked to the press. Of course we are so excited,” the reality star told Dutch TV program RTL Boulevard. “I’m excited to become Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.”

As fans know, rumors first started swirling that the One Direction member and the model were dating in November 2015. Us Weekly reported at the time that the two were spotted cozying up at Justin Bieber‘s AMA’s afterparty, and naturally, the internet went wild.

“It’s a very new thing. They’re just seeing where it goes,” a source told the outlet at the time.

Then, the two made then things official when the 27-year-old singer dropped the music video for his single “Pillowtalk” in January 2016. Gigi starred in the vid with the singer, and the two couldn’t keep their hands (or their lips!) off each other!

After that, they quickly became couple goals. They did numerous photoshoots together, walked a bunch of red carpets side by side and even shared a ton of PDA-filled pictures on Instagram. Congrats to the parents-to-be!

