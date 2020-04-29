Are Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid expecting a boy? Some fans are convinced that the couple may have just accidentally revealed the gender of their baby, and they’re seriously freaking out about it.

For those who missed it, Life & Style confirmed that the two stars are expecting their first child together on April 28, 2020. It’s been reported that the model is 20-weeks along in her pregnancy.

After news hit the web that they were gearing up to welcome a kid together, fans quickly started scouring both of their recent social media posts for any clues about the baby and its gender, and some started to notice something pretty suspicious in Gigi’s most recent photo.

Yep, the blonde beauty celebrated her 25th birthday on April 23, 2020, and in honor of the special day, she shared a few snaps from her birthday celebration. In one of them, some fans pointed out that she was holding two balloons — one with a pink string and one with a blue string — and they quickly started to theorize that the party was also a gender reveal party. In another pic, Zayn and Gigi could be seen hugging as the 25-year-old held on to the balloon with a blue string, which has led fans to speculate that they’re expecting a baby boy together.

In other photos from the party, fans also spotted some suspicious presents. Get this — one guest even gave her a gift in a bag that seemingly read, “Hello Little One.” OMG.

But on April 29, 2020, TMZ reported that the couple is actually expecting a baby girl together! Neither Zayn nor Gigi have spoken out about the pregnancy. Obviously, until they confirm anything, the gender is only speculation for now, but hopefully they announce something soon!

As fans know, this surprising news came just a few months after Gigi opened up about her plans to start a family with the former One Direction member.

“I think that as I get older, well one day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modeling,” she admitted during an interview with i-D Magazine. “I love the creative side of fashion, it’s so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I’m so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I’ll take up full time cooking!”

For those who forgot, rumors first started swirling that the “Like I Would” crooner and Gigi were dating in November 2015. Us Weekly reported at the time that the two were spotted cozying up at Justin Bieber‘s AMA’s afterparty, and naturally, the internet went wild.

“It’s a very new thing. They’re just seeing where it goes,” a source told the outlet at the time.

Then, the two made then things official when Zayn dropped the music video for his single “Pillowtalk” in January 2016. Gigi starred in the vid with the singer, and the two couldn’t keep their hands (or their lips!) off each other!

After that, they quickly became couple goals. They did numerous photoshoots together, walked a bunch of red carpets side by side and even shared a ton of PDA-filled pictures on Instagram. Congrats to the parents-to-be!

