Just weeks after Gigi Hadid confirmed that she and Zayn Malik had gotten back together, the model has opened up about her plans to start a family. While talking about her future with i-D Magazine, the 24-year-old revealed that she definitely wants to have kids one day.

“I think that as I get older, well one day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modeling,” the blonde beauty admitted. “I love the creative side of fashion, it’s so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I’m so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I’ll take up full time cooking!”

As fans know, rumors first hit the web that Zayn and Gigi had split in August 2019, after the supermodel was caught cozying up to Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron. But the internet pretty much lost it when the Gigi and the former One Direction member reunited and were spotted celebrating his birthday together on January 12, 2020.

Then, on February 10, 2020, Gigi shared a snap of her and the singer cuddling up on Instagram, seemingly confirming that they were going strong again. She also referred to the “Pillowtalk” crooner as her Valentine on February 14, 2020!

For those who forgot, the two stars were first linked all the way back in 2015, and over the last five years they’ve certainly had their ups and downs. Not only have they graced the cover of various magazines together, but they also slayed numerous red carpets side by side and shared a ton of PDA-filled Instagram pictures over the years. But they’ve also unfortunately had a few bumps along the way too. It turns out, this wasn’t the first time they decided to call it quits. The pair has actually broken up and gotten back together multiple times over the years, so it’s definitely been a rollercoaster ride of a relationship.

