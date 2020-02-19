Ever since One Direction went on a hiatus in December of 2015, there’s not a day that’s gone by that fans don’t miss seeing them together, TBH. Since then, there’s been one major question on everyone’s mind. And that is — are Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Zayn Malik still friends?

As fans know, the boys have all been pretty busy doing their own things since they decided to take a break. Niall released a solo album called Flicker, and is currently busy working on his second. Harry starred in the movie Dunkirk, dropped two of his own LPs and embarked on a world tour. Louis welcomed a son, Freddie, and released his debut album, Walls, on January 31, 2020. Liam also became a father and has been hard at work on his solo music, and Zayn dropped two epic albums over the years!

Well guys, J-14 went ahead and did some investigating, and despite being super busy working on their solo careers, the boys have actually hung out a lot since their split. Most recently, Niall and Harry both attended the 2020 Brit Awards on February 18, 2020, and a fan even caught the former bandmates hugging in the audience!

you’re telling me this is harry and niall hugging and it’s the only narry content we got in the last 5 years and it looks like it was taken by a calculator,,,,,,,imaging how mfing tired i am pic.twitter.com/RtdQGfCXY9 — 𝐩𝐫𝐚𝐧 ⎊ (@loveonthor) February 19, 2020

Wow, seeing them interact is seriously a dream come true — and this isn’t the first time they have hung out. It turns out, the 1D guys are as close as ever, and we’ve got all the photos to prove it. Phew, everyone can breathe a sigh of relief.

Scroll through our gallery to check out all the times the One Direction guys have hung out since their hiatus, proving they’re still friends.

