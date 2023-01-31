Gigi Hadid is a supermodel and supermom! The mother-of-one gave birth to her daughter Khai in September 2020, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik. Since Khai’s birth, Gigi has opened up on her thoughts on motherhood on multiple occasions. Keep reading for everything Gigi has said.

Zayn first announced the news of Khai’s birth on September 23, 2020, via Twitter. “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” he wrote at the time. “To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

Fast forward to September 2022, and Gigi appeared on Sunday Today with Willie Geist, where she said that being a mom to Khai is a “blessing.”

“I think she’s a genius. But I think that’s what everyone says about their kid,” she gushed. “It’s so much fun. The more that she talks, and understands, and remembers, it just gets more and more fun. And she’s a blessing.”

Additionally, Gigi told Harper’s Bazaar in June 2021 that everything about motherhood is her “favorite,” adding that she wants to teach her daughter the same lessons she learned from her own mom, Yolanda Hadid.

“It’s all my favorite, even if it gets hard at times,” she told the outlet. “You have so much patience and unconditional love that comes with motherhood. It’s just fun to watch her grow and learn every day. And she makes me so proud. It’s funny how even the smallest things are exciting.”

While Khai’s parents separated in October 2021, Gigi and Zayn are still good friends and even greater coparents. They actually “have a loving and caring relationship despite being broken up,” according to a source who spoke to Us Weekly. On top of that, Gigi honored the former One Direction member with a sweet post on her Instagram Story for Father’s Day in June 2022.

After sharing a tribute to her own dad, Mohamed Hadid, where she called him her “sweet baba,” Gigi then shared an image of Zayn and the pair’s daughter, referring to Khai as “Khai’s baba.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see everything Gigi has said on motherhood.

