It’s a family affair! Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are giving fans a rare glimpse into their life as new parents.

Not only have the couple — who kicked off their relationship in 2015 — shared pics of their little family via social media, but both the model and former One Direction singer were photographed in March 2021 taking baby Khai on a walk around New York City. That same month, Zayn shared details about what life has been like amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as a first-time dad.

“It’s been really easy for me and Gigi to kind of just ease into it,” the Nobody Is Listening musician told iHeartRadio’s Valentine In The Morning. “She kind of made it easy for us, she sleeps really well, she loves her milk. It’s just feeding and changing diapers at the moment. It’s wicked. I’m enjoying it, for sure.”

Gigi confirmed that she and her longtime love were gearing up to welcome their first child together in April 2020. Months later, Zayn was the first to reveal that his girlfriend had given birth by sharing a heartfelt Instagram post. “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful,” the British crooner wrote on social media in September 2020. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.”

During an interview with Vogue for the March 2021 issue, Gigi explained why she and Zayn have made the decision to keep their daughter’s face off social media. “I have friends who are public figures and that’s how they’ve gone about it, and I see their kids really blossom in a different way,” the California native said.

Despite the lack of photos of their baby’s face, both Zayn and Gigi have started to open up more about their lives with Khai. The “Pillowtalk” crooner noted during his interview with the iHeartRadio show that he likes to sing to Khai. “It’s mainly melodies, and sometimes she kind of makes sounds back to me, which is amazing,” he gushed.

“I’m watching kids shows with her on TV and on Netflix, learning nursery rhymes, rolling around with her, and just singing to her,” Zayn added. “It’s a really different pace of life, but it’s been really easy to adjust and that’s the most surprising.”

