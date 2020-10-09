Almost one month after welcoming their first daughter to the world, new parents Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik took a night off from their parenting duties! The model, 25, gave fans an inside look at the couple’s date night on Thursday, October 8.

Gigi uploaded a video of her cooking dinner via Instagram Stories and shared that she was making Half Baked Harvest’s “browned sage butter chicken piccata with mushroom pasta.” After revealing that it’s a dish she “highly recommends,” the new mom shared more clips of her cooking the meal.

Finally, after giving fans a glimpse of the chicken in the pan, she showed off the final product.

“Mom [and] dad’s first date night (she’s in the other room [with] Oma, but miss her [so much] lol),” Gigi captioned a picture of her dinner on the table.

The Victoria Secret model and former One Direction crooner’s romantic evening comes one week after sources told E! News on October 3 that Gigi is already “an amazing mom” to the couple’s baby girl.

“Gigi is very tired but is already an amazing mom,” the insider told the publication. “The first couple of weeks have been a hard transition but she hasn’t complained and is very elated to be a mom.”

The source also told E! News that the couple planned to raise their daughter at the Hadid Family’s farm in Pennsylvania.

“They feel peaceful staying there for now. Gigi wants the most privacy for their baby and wants to be able to raise her privately,” the insider said, adding that her mom, Yolanda Hadid, is “helping them tremendously.”

“She is their built-in nurse and they are so grateful to have her,” the source also said.

Bella and Anwar Hadid — Gigi’s siblings — are also helping with the baby. “Bella was very emotional first seeing her, and has already been having fun shopping for her and dressing her up,” the insider continued.

Gigi and Zayn, 27, announced that they welcomed their first child together via social media on September 23. Zayn shared the news to Twitter alongside a snap of him holding his daughter’s hand.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” he wrote at the time. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

The couple has yet to announce their daughter’s name, but the insider told E! News that it’s “unique.”

