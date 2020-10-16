After news hit the web that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their first daughter together, Hollywood stars and friends of the couple took to social media to share their well wishes. Three of Zayn’s former One Direction bandmates — Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan — have spoken out about the newborn, along with celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Katherine Langford, Kourtney Kardashian, Ashley Tisdale and more.

“I sent a message just recently to congratulate him. It’s an amazing thing.” Niall revealed during an appearance on a Capital FM radio show on October 15.

The singer, 27, took to Instagram on September 23 and announced that his model girlfriend, 25, had given birth.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” Zayn wrote on Twitter. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

Gigi also shared the exciting news to Instagram and told followers that the newborn had “already changed our world.”

The former Victoria’s Secret model first confirmed that she and long-term boyfriend Zayn had a baby on the way on April 30 after rumors started to circulate that she was pregnant.

“Obviously, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at the time.

Their pregnancy came months after Gigi and Zayn reconciled in January, one year after their 2019 split. The “Pillowtalk” singer first started dating Gigi in 2015 and they were together for three years until calling it quits in March 2018. They rekindled their romance shortly after and broke up for a second time in January 2019. The couple has kept their relationship out of the public eye, only sharing a few PDA-filled snaps and flirty comments on social media.

After months of waiting, and a lot of baby bump pictures later, the couple’s first child is finally here! Scroll through our gallery to see all the stars’ reactions to Gigi and Zayn’s birth announcement.

