Mark your calendars, One Direction fans, because Zayn Malik has a new single dropping on Friday, September 25. Called “Better,” the singer, 27, announced the song’s release via Instagram on Wednesday, September 23.

The new of the upcoming track comes just a few days after Zayn seemed to tease his next project in rare shirtless selfie on Instagram from September 10.

“Got some stuff to show ya soon!” he captioned a social media post at the time.

Zayn’s shirtless post broke his monthlong social media silence just ahead of the birth of his first baby with girlfriend Gigi Hadid, who revealed she was 33 weeks along on August 31. Fans thought the model, 25, and her BF welcomed their first child on Wednesday, September 16, but her dad, Mohamed Hadid, was quick to shut down rumors that their baby was here.

After the real estate mogul shared a handwritten note for his grandchild in a since-deleted Instagram post, “Gigi” and “Zigi” started to trend on Twitter with major fan speculation that she gave birth. However, when a fan commented, “Did Gigi give birth to her baby? Please can anyone answer,” the soon-to-be grandfather responded.

“No, not yet,” Mohamed, 71, replied.

As fans know, Gigi first confirmed that she and Zayn had a baby on the way on April 30 after rumors started to circulate that she was pregnant.

“Obviously, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at the time.

After she confirmed the news, a friend of the couple told Life & Style that although Gigi’s parents were “shocked” by the pregnancy at first, they’ve completely embraced Zayn into their family and are super excited.

“[They] didn’t know what to think when Gigi first told them [about the pregnancy] … but now, they’re excited,” the insider explained. “Seeing Gigi so happy makes them happy. They’ve welcomed Zayn into the family.”

The “Pillowtalk” singer first started dating Gigi in 2015, and they were together for three years until calling it quits in March 2018. They rekindled their romance shortly after and broke up for a second time in January 2019. One year later, they got back together again. Since then, the couple has kept their relationship out of the public eye, only sharing a few PDA-filled snaps and flirty comments on social media.

