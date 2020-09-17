Setting the record straight! Mohamed Hadid shut down rumors daughter Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed their first child on Wednesday, September 16.

Rumors first hit the web that the couple became parents after the real estate mogul shared a handwritten note for his grandchild in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“Hello little grandchild, it is me, my heart as happy as can be. I wish for you the sun [and] the moon. I wish for you a happy time. Know that Grandpa’s always near, I’ll do anything for you, my dear,” he wrote on Wednesday. “When I heard you were on the way, I smiled and wiped a tear away. I cried the tear because I knew, my heart would always belong to you.”

After his post hit the web, “Gigi” and “Zigi” started to trend on Twitter with major fan speculation that the model, 25, had given birth. However, when a fan commented, “Did Gigi give birth to her baby? Please can anyone answer,” the soon-to-be grandfather responded.

“No, not yet,” Mohamed, 71, replied.

One day earlier, fans first started to wonder if Gigi gave birth after her sister, Bella Hadid, posted a throwback photo that showed them both striking the same pose and cradling “buns in the oven.”

“I love you both so freaking much,” she captioned the snap on Tuesday, September 15. “Can’t stop crying.”

Gigi first confirmed she and Zayn, 27, had a baby on the way on April 30 after rumors started to circulate that she was pregnant.

“Obviously, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at the time.

After she confirmed the news, a friend of the couple told Life & Style that although Gigi’s parents were “shocked” by the pregnancy at first, they’ve completely embraced Zayn into their family and are super excited.

“[They] didn’t know what to think when Gigi first told them [about the pregnancy] … but now, they’re excited,” the insider explained. “Seeing Gigi so happy makes them happy. They’ve welcomed Zayn into the family.”

The “Pillowtalk” singer first started dating Gigi in 2015, and they were together for three years until calling it quits in March 2018. They rekindled their romance shortly after and broke up for a second time in January 2019. One year later, they got back together again. Since then, the couple has kept their relationship out of the public eye only sharing a few PDA-filled snaps and flirty comments on social media.

