Days after Zayn Malik announced that he welcomed his first daughter with girlfriend Gigi Hadid, the former One Direction member dropped his first solo single in two years. The singer, 27, released the song “Better” on Friday, September 25, and fans are convinced that it’s all about his relationship with the former Victoria’s Secret model, 25.

“Yeah, baby, I love you / Just this one time, hear what I’m tryna say / Know you might not feel quite the same way / But I love you / I tell you, I love you,” Zayn sings on the track. “Why? Why wait to fight? / Give it a try / Or I’ll say goodbye while it’s right.”

The entire song seems to be about giving an on-and-off-again relationship one more chance. Although the singer has not explicitly revealed who the apparent love song is about, fans have speculated on social media that he wrote the ballad for his girlfriend and the new mom.

“What if Zayn’s new song called ‘Better’ is about him wanting to be a better person, a better man and a better dad for Gigi and their daughter?” one person wrote on Twitter. Another Twitter user added, “Def a song for Gigi, so so so good.”

A third fan wrote, “‘Better’ by Zayn feels like a love song to Gigi, like he finally saying he truly loves her. IDK it’s kinda cute.”

The song’s release comes just after the “Pillowtalk” crooner confirmed the arrival of his baby with Gigi on Wednesday, September 23.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” Zayn wrote on Twitter. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020

Gigi first confirmed that she and Zayn, 27, had a baby on the way on April 30 after rumors started to circulate that she was pregnant. The announcement came months after the couple reconciled in January, one year following their 2019 split. Zayn first started dating Gigi in 2015 and they were together for three years until calling it quits in March 2018. They rekindled their romance shortly after and broke up for a second time in January 2019. The couple has kept their relationship out of the public eye, only sharing a few PDA-filled snaps and flirty comments on social media.

