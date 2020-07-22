We can all agree that Selena Gomez is living her best life right now. The singer recently dropped a new album, Rare, and appeared in a brand new movie, called The Dead Don’t Die! It definitely seems like she’s on top of the world right now, and fans couldn’t be happier for her.

But what about her love life? With all that she’s got going on at the moment, it appears that the 28-year-old has no time for men.

“I’m chillin’ right now, you guys,” she admitted in a recent interview. “Honestly [dating] is so stressful so I’ve been having way too much fun being on my own. It sucked for the first year, I was like, ‘I just wanna cuddle, I just wanna watch something and be adored.’ Now it feels good. Now it feels awesome.”

As fans know, the “Bad Liar” songstress hasn’t been romantically linked to anyone since May 2018, when she and Justin Bieber called it quits. She even deleted the last trace of the “Love Yourself” crooner from her Instagram account back in June 2019, so it’s clear she’s closing the #Jelena chapter of her life once and for all.

“I’ve been super, super single for two years and I want to know what that love will look like next for me,” the former Disney star continued. “I want it to be real and I don’t want it to be codependent or messy or lack of communication. When you get older you find people who are actually right for you, that are actually on the same wavelength.”

OK, so she may be enjoying the single life ATM, but over the years, the “Bad Liar” songstress has actually dated a ton of guys. From Taylor Lautner to Niall Horan to Charlie Puth to Nick Jonas, she’s entered into relationships with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood! J-14 went ahead and made you guys a complete guide to her love life, and boy, has it been intense. Buckle up because it’s a roller coaster of a ride!

Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of all of Selena’s past relationships.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.