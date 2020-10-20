Whether they were leaked online or posted by themselves, so many famous faces have found themselves involved in various nude photo scandals throughout their time in the spotlight.

From Noah Centineo and Bella Thorne to Madison Beer and Vanessa Hudgens, here’s a definitive list of Hollywood stars who have in the midst of a private photo scandal. While some kept quiet about the entire thing, others shared their reactions on social media. More recently, Captain America star Chris Evans found himself the victim of a naked picture scandal when he accidentally posted a nude to his Instagram Story in September 2020. Following the entire incident, the actor took to Twitter with an important message to fans.

“Now that I have your attention … VOTE Nov 3rd!” he said, before acknowledging the situation on the Tamron Hall show days later.

“Look, it was a very interesting weekend, full of lessons learned,” he said on the show. “You know, things happen. It’s embarrassing but you gotta roll with the punches. I will say, I have some pretty fantastic fans who really came to my support. That was really, really nice.”

Aside from Chris, other stars have found themselves in the same boat. Scroll through our gallery to see all the celebrities who had nude photos leak and how they responded.

