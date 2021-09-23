Not so fast! While some celebrities aren’t afraid of going under the knife, others — including Kristin Cavallari — have been adamant about never getting plastic surgery.

The Laguna Beach alum told Us Weekly in January 2017 that she has no plans to use cosmetic surgery to maintain her youthful glow as she continues to age.

“My goal is to never get Botox,” Kristin said. “My mom has never done anything with her skin and she looks great, so hopefully I’ll be OK, but that’s my goal. I’m going to do everything I can to not get any injections.”

Two years later, the Hills alum slammed trolls who accused her of getting Botox — and she’s not alone. Irina Shayk told BAZAAR.com in July 2019 that despite comments to the contrary, she’s never gotten injections on her lips.

“Look, if somebody wants to inject their lips because they feel bad, God bless them. I don’t judge anyone,” the model told the outlet. “I always promote natural beauty because I think we live in this perfect world where everyone wants to be perfect. But I’m not perfect. Sometimes I have a double chin. Perfection doesn’t exist.”

Kim Kardashian, for her part, has shut down rumors regarding her butt and overall body shape for years. After welcoming her first child, North, in 2013, she fired back at haters saying she used surgery to drop weight.

The Skims founder was also accused of getting butt implants, which she denied on more than one occasion. In 2016, she finally admitted that she has gotten shots in her derriere, but it was only to help alleviate psoriasis.

“I went to go get a cortisone shot in my butt,” she told her followers on her official app in August 2016, recalling her first injection appointment. “I lived right behind Kitson [a now-closed boutique in Los Angeles near Cedars-Sinai Hospital]. One of my neighbors was a dermatologist at Cedars. I go in there and he’s like, ‘There’s a one in a billion chance that you will get a huge indent in your butt.’ Of course, I get a huge indent on my butt.”

Kim explained that the “dent” is most likely what led to the rumors that her butt was fake.

Scroll down to see which stars have denied getting plastic surgery:

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.