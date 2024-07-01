Sister, sister and brother, brother! While there are some seriously famous sets of twins in Hollywood (think Dylan and Cole Sprouse), there are other pairs of siblings that look so much alike they might as well just be identical.

Vanessa and Stella Hudgens, for example, may be six years apart in age, but there’s seriously no questioning whether or not they’re related. Other than looking pretty similar, the sibling duo is also closer than most. In fact, the High School Musical alum has gushed over her sister in various interviews over the years — especially when Stella flew to Scotland and surprised Vanessa on her birthday.

“I was literally talking to my producer and I was like, ‘I think I’m going to call my sister and see if she wants to come out because I miss her,’” the Princess Switch star shared on Live With Kelly and Ryan in January 2020. “I get to my trailer and I open the door, and my mom was filming me. I was like, ‘What are you doing?’ And there was a massive box — my sister pops out of a box. I was dead. [I had] no idea whatsoever. It was the greatest thing.”

They’re not the only ones who will have you doing a double take!

Sabrina Carpenter may have more than one sister, but she resembles Shannon Carpenter the most. That being said, as the youngest, she’s close with all three.

“Watching my older sisters be able to come back from things that weren’t easy for them, and especially my mom,” the songstress said of her siblings during a March 2022 interview with StyleCaster. “I look at the way I am now and I feel like a lot of it has to do with my childhood view and perception of things.”

Scroll through our gallery to see which other celebrity sibling pairs could totally pass as twins.

