Congratulations are in order for Ashlee Simpson because the pop star is about to become a mom for the third time! On Thursday, April 30, the “Pieces Of Me” singer and her husband Evan Ross took to Instagram and announced the exciting news to their followers.

“We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby #3,” she captioned her adorable snap. He added, “The fam is growing. Ash and I can’t wait to welcome the newest addition.”

They continued, “During this unprecedented time, we know pregnant women may be under greater stress which is why we are supporting @marchofdimes Mom and Baby #COVID19 Intervention and Support Fund. Check out their Instagram page to see how they are helping moms and babies get the care they need now and in the future.”

As fans know, this will be the couple’s second child together, they welcomed daughter Jagger Snow in 2015. Ashlee also has an 11-year-old son named, Bronx Mowgli, from her previous marriage with rockstar Pete Wentz. According to People, sources said that “Ashlee has been wanting another baby for a long time. They always wanted a big family!”

Evan even dished to Us Weekly back in October 2019 that they “definitely” wanted another child.

“We’ll figure out when it’s the right time…It might just happen,” he said at the time. “It could just happen.”

For those who forgot, it was first reported that Ashlee and Evan started dating in July 2013. They got engaged in January 2014, and just months later, in August 2014, the adorable couple officially tied the knot. The pair also starred in a short-lived reality show together called Ashlee + Evan, which only lasted one season in 2018. Since then, they’ve released their debut single called “I Do” and dropped an EP together called Ashlee + Evan, which showcased their relationship with a collection of six songs.

