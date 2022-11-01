She’s getting ready to become a mom! Sophia Grace Brownlee — one-half of duo Sophia Grace and Rosie from The Ellen DeGeneres Show — announced her pregnancy in October 2022. Now, she’s giving fans a glimpse into her life as she gears up to become a first-time mother.

“I was very shocked when I first found out,” the British star revealed in her pregnancy announcement YouTube video. “I got used to it now and I’m super, super happy about it and I can’t wait to share this journey with you guys and definitely have a lot of different content from what I usually have.”

Following her pregnancy reveal, Sophia told E! News that she was dealing with critics online.

“I feel like 19 is quite young, obviously, to have a baby,” she explained. “Usually most people are like, ‘You should have babies when you’re 30 and you’re married and you live in your own house,’ which is completely fine. But obviously everyone’s gonna have their different opinions.”

Sophia added, “I just feel it’s about the person themselves. And as long as you feel ready and it’s something that you’re happy about, then it’s really no one else’s problem.”

That being said, the internet star has also seen “so many supportive comments,” which helped her when it came to feeling “overwhelmed” about becoming a first-time mom. However, Sophia is not ready to share her boyfriend, with whom she’s been with for more than two years, with the world just yet.

“Because I have always been in the spotlight, I feel like I want something just to keep to myself,” Sophia told E! News about her significant other. “Just something that I can keep private and that I can just enjoy myself and not have to share it with everyone.”

The former child star did tease that her boyfriend will “be a really great dad,” explaining that they “were quite young” when they first met.

“We’ve sort of grown up together really,” the singer added. “It will definitely change us into proper adults and then we can grow up together and have a family.”

Scroll through our gallery to see Sophia Grace's baby bump photos so far.

