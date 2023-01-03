So many celebrity babies are making their way into the world in 2023!

From Keke Palmer to Blake Lively, 2022 was a year full of celebrity pregnancy announcements — and we can only imagine what 2023 will bring! Keep reading for a list of all of the pregnancies and birth announcements of 2023 so far.

Just weeks before the end of 2022, Keke announced she was expecting with boyfriend Darius Daulton Jackson during her Saturday Night Live monologue on December 3, 2022 — an iconic pregnancy reveal, if we do say so.

“There’s some rumors going around,” she began in her SNL monologue. “People have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” Keke said while hosting the iconic sketch comedy show, opening her blazer to reveal her stomach.

“It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct,” she continued.

Another celebrity who announced their pregnancy at the end of 2022 was YouTuber Sophia Grace Brownlee, best known for her viral rise to fame with her cousin Rosie McClelland on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The star announced she was pregnant on October 22 in a YouTube video.

“I was very shocked when I first found out,” the British star revealed in the video. “I got used to it now and I’m super, super happy about it and I can’t wait to share this journey with you guys and definitely have a lot of different content from what I usually have.”

Following her pregnancy reveal, Sophia, 19, told E! News that she was dealing with critics online.

“I feel like 19 is quite young, obviously, to have a baby,” she explained. “Usually most people are like, ‘You should have babies when you’re 30 and you’re married and you live in your own house,’ which is completely fine. But obviously everyone’s gonna have their different opinions.”

Sophia added, “I just feel it’s about the person themselves. And as long as you feel ready and it’s something that you’re happy about, then it’s really no one else’s problem.”

Sophia and Keke aren’t the only stars expecting babies in 2023! Scroll through the gallery below to see a complete list of all of the 2023 celebrity births and pregnancies.

