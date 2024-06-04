Youtube sensation Trisha Paytas has a long list of credits to her name: influencer, mukbanger, fashionista, chicken nugget and now, mom of two! The social media star has welcomed her second child, and of course, her newborn’s name is somehow more iconic than her first child’s, Malibu Barbie.

That’s right, Trisha has named her baby girl Elvis — after the “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” Elvis Presley. On Friday, May 24, the YouTube star gave birth to her second child and now, Trisha is sharing some adorable photos of her growing family.

In the Instagram photo carousel, the 36-year-old shared images of Elvis swaddled in a pink and white polka dot blanket that matched her own pink robe. She also shared other photos of herself alongside husband Moses Hacmon and their eldest daughter with the latest addition to the family.

“💕proud to announce the safe and happy arrival of our precious daughter, Elvis Paytas-Hacmon 05.24.24💕” Trisha wrote in her caption on June 4.

The news of Elvis’ birth comes after the influencer announced in November 2023 that she was expecting her second baby. In the slideshow, Moses was seen holding the couple’s daughter Malibu, while Trisha held up sonogram photos.

Earlier this year, Trisha shared the exciting news to her fans that she was expecting a girl when she did a sex reveal on her show, “Just Trish Podcast.”

In the video, the social media star held up a pink knife with her spouse as they cut into a bear-shaped cake — which revealed a pink color.

“It’s a girl,” they told their viewers at the time. “A girl named Elvis,” Trisha added. After enjoying some of the cake, Trisha revealed her excitement for having another daughter. “It’s a girl. I’m a girl mom, I think forever.”

The YouTube sensation, who is known for her personal vlogs, has been in several controversies during her time on the internet — including with other influencers like David Dobrik, Ethan Klein, Shawn Dawson and Charlie D’Amelio.

Despite the past drama she’s faced, it seems Trisha has turned things around for the better. The influencer mainly posts on TikTok fun vlogs and unboxing videos — seemingly staying unproblematic!

