Hailey Bieber is expecting her first child with Justin Bieber, and fans are closely following along on her pregnancy journey. Weeks after the exciting news, followers of the Rhode founder seem to think she may have dropped the name of her baby.

The 27-year-old took to social media on Saturday, May 25, to share a few casual photos — but what interested fans was the caption.

In the first image, Hailey shared a selfie while wearing a strawberry pimple patch on her face. The model captioned the slideshow saying, “little cherry blossoms on my nails little cherry blossom in my belly 🥟🥟🌸.”

In the very last photo, the beauty guru posed with a cup while showing off her newly manicured nails — that just so happened to feature cherry blossoms on them.

Do you see where fans are heading with this theory? From the caption to the nails, followers of the star think her and Justin’s baby will be named Blossom (which also has fans thinking she’s having a girl).

Are fans overanalyzing her post? Probably … However, we do know that the couple have most likely already picked a name out — and Blossom Bieber definitely has a cute ring to it!

Earlier this month, People claimed the two have chosen “a name that they think is perfect,” and have “also [started] to decorate a nursery.”

After months of pregnancy speculation, the married couple finally revealed the baby news on May 9, 2024, to their Instagram followers. Hailey shared a video alongside her husband showing off her bump.

At the time, it was reported that “Hailey and Justin are thrilled to be expecting a baby together. They have wanted this for a long time and can’t wait to expand their family and bring a child into the world,” per Entertainment Tonight.

The source further alleged that the two are “united and have been on the same page when it comes to parenthood. They have experienced so much together as a couple and feel ready to take this next step in their lives and relationship.”

