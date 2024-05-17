Hailey Bieber is sharing her pregnancy cravings — and it has the internet divided.

ICYMI, the supermodel is expecting her first baby with husband Justin Bieber, which they announced in May 2024. Since then, she’s started revealing some more details regarding her pregnancy — including food cravings.

The 27-year-old posted a photo of a pickle topped with egg salad and hot sauce on May 15, 2024 — yes, you heard that right!

Hailey captioned the Instagram story saying, “Currently my biggest craving 🙈🙈🙈🙈. Egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce 🥲😂.”

Alongside the recipe, the Victoria’s Secret model added, “And no, you’re not allowed to judge!”

We’d like to say this is a judgement free zone, but we also can’t tell if this is delicious or disgusting — maybe both?

The Rhode skincare founder and her singing hubby are expecting their first child later this year. The happy couple announced their pregnancy on May 9, 2024.

In a series of photos, Hailey can be seen holding her baby bump as Justin takes pictures of her.

It’s no surprise that the duo are having a child together, especially since Hailey has gushed about wanting kids in the past.

“I literally cry about this all the time! I want kids so bad, but I get scared,” she said to The Sunday Times in May 2023, adding, “It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe.”

Last year, reports were circulating that while Hailey was a bit apprehensive to start a family, Justin was happy to wait.

“Justin completely supports Hailey and couldn’t be more proud of her after she spoke out about the reasons she wants to wait before having children,” an Us Weekly insider said at the time.

“It’s something they’ve spoken about with each other plenty, but she’s been through a lot this year and he would never want to pressure her into anything she doesn’t feel 100 percent comfortable moving forward with.”

