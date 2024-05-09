Hailey Bieber just revealed her pregnancy with Justin Bieber to the world via Instagram — and we’re not crying, you’re crying.

The Rhode Beauty founder, 27, stunned in maternity photos shared to social media, with her baby bump on full display. Simply tagging her husband, 30, on Instagram — the post also included a video of the happy couple kissing and seemingly renewing their wedding vows.

The happy news comes weeks after rumors that Hailey was pregnant first surfaced online, after photos of her and Justin went viral as it appeared she may have been hiding a bump.

During an interview with GQ from October 2023, Hailey reflected on the “multiple times” people in the public eye have speculated that she’s pregnant.

“There is something that’s disheartening about, ‘Damn, I can’t be bloated one time and not be pregnant?’ It would be a lie if I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I don’t give a s–t,’” she told the outlet. “When there comes a day that that is true, you — you, as in the internet, will be the last to know.”

Further discussing motherhood, Hailey went on to said that “it’s so hard to say what I’m going to do or not do when there isn’t even a child here yet.” She added, “I don’t even know what it feels like to be a parent other than a dog parent yet. And that’s not the same thing, by any means.”

However, the model said that she’s super excited for motherhood and “when it comes.”

“It’s also such a private, intimate thing. It’s something that’s going to come when it comes,” she said. “And it’s just, honestly, at the end of the day, so hilarious how much people f–king care. Let me do what I want to do with my body and you guys can do what you want to do with your body — and let’s just let it be that.”

The singer-songwriter and model officially married in September 2018, holding a bigger ceremony one year later to celebrate their first anniversary.

