Can we get a show of hands — who else is obsessed with Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s relationship? Fans of the couple know that they started dating in June of 2018, got engaged in July of the same year, and married two months later. And they’ve been madly in love ever since! But you may not have realized that the two have actually been close since they were kids, and they even dated once before!

It turns out, the singer actually met his future wife at a JB event back in 2009, when she was only 13 years old. They were introduced through the model’s dad, who was friends with Justin’s mom, and they quickly became best friends. But how did they go from BFFs to soulmates, you ask? Their love story is actually pretty magical. We went ahead and recapped everything that went down between them and it sounds like a real-life fairy tale if you ask us.

Scroll through our gallery to check out a complete timeline of Justin and Hailey’s relationship — including when they met, how they became more than friends and the adorable moment they both realized they had found the one.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.