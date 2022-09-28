Are Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez friends amid the past drama surrounding their respective romances with Justin Bieber? According to the model, there’s no bad blood between the two stars. However, the fans keep dredging up the past.

“If we’ve moved on, why can’t you?” Hailey wondered on an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in September 2022 when addressing the fans’ hate online. “It’s hurtful. It’s bullying.”

Keep reading to see where Hailey and Selena stand now.

Hailey Bieber Clears the Air About Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Timeline

The model explained that she was not ever with Justin while he was with Selena.

“When him and I ever started hooking up, or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship. Ever. At any point. I would never. It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would never do that. I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that and never was,” Hailey said. “I can say period point blank I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That’s the end of it.”

The New York native went on to say that the public often questions “us getting together, getting engaged and him having been spending time with his ex before that.” However, Hailey needed Justin to close the door on the past before they moved on together.

“There’s a lot of perception there but that was a situation where I know for a fact it was a right thing for them to close that door. They were not in a relationship at that time,” she shared. “But, of course, there’s a very long history there and it’s not my relationship. It has nothing to do with me so I respect that a lot but I know that it closed a chapter and I think it was the best thing that could have happened for him to move on and be engaged and get married and move on with his life in that way.”

What Did Hailey Bieber Say About Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez on ‘Call Her Daddy’?

Hailey made it clear that she didn’t want to “talk on either one of their behalf,” but she was aware of “what was going on when we got back together.”

“As a woman I would never want to get into a relationship with someone and be engaged to them and be getting married to them and thing in the back of my mind that I wonder if that [chapter] was really closed for you,” Hailey said on the podcast. “I know for a fact the reason we were able to get back together because it was very much completely closed and that was respectful to me.”

Are Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez Friends?

While they may not be friends per se, there is “no drama” between them. Hailey did admit they spoke after she and Justin got married.

“It’s all respect, it’s all love. That’s also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect then that’s fine,” she shared. “Which had brought me a lot of peace and I’m like ‘We know what happened it is what it is.’ You’re never going to be able to correct every narrative.”

