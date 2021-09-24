Is there really any bad blood between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber? Ever since the Wizards of Waverly Place alum split with Justin Bieber in 2018 after a long-term on-and-off romance, fans are convinced that she’s been feuding with his now-wife.

Over the years, the model has faced major criticisms from fans who slam her and Justin’s relationship on social media. On a few occasions, Hailey has clapped back. In April 2019, she hit back at Instagram commenters who compared her relationship with the “Baby” crooner to his romance with Selena (Jelena, as it has become known).

“You little internet kiddos need to learn how to move on for real,” she shared via Instagram Stories at the time. “We’re adults that have better things to do than waste time explaining something just so you can stop your delusional fantasies. I’m not gonna sit here and let obsessive strangers try to tell me about my own husband, you wanna talk about somebodies husband then get ur own. G’night!!”

Justin has also spoken to fans about comparing his past relationship to his current one.

“This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife telling people to say that my previous relationship was better [and] so on and so forth,” Justin said during a December 2020 Instagram Live after a commenter told viewers to “bombard” his stream with reminders about Jelena. “It is extremely hard to choose the high road when I see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love the most in this world. It is not right.”

Selena, for her part, has stayed quiet about her past relationship, but has vaguely addressed certain situations regarding the rumored feud between herself and Hailey. For example, after the songstress dropped “Lose You to Love Me” in October 2019, some fans were convinced Hailey shaded the track on social media. After social media users started sending her hate, Selena appeared to step in.

“I am grateful for the response the song is getting, however, I do not stand for women tearing women down,” she shared in an Instagram Live at the time. “I will never, ever be by that, so please be kind to everyone. It doesn’t matter what the situation is, if you’re my fans, don’t be rude to anybody, please. Don’t go off and say things that you just feel in the moment. Please, for me, know that that’s not my heart.”

So what really went down between Hailey and Selena over the years? Scroll through our gallery for a full breakdown!

