Justin Bieber’s Wife Hailey Baldwin Seemingly Shades Selena Gomez On Instagram

Well, it seems like the feud between Hailey Baldwin and Selena Gomez might not be over just yet. The 23-year-old model seemingly threw some major shade at her husband Justin Bieber‘s ex-girlfriend in a since-expired Instagram Stories post from Wednesday, February 19.

For those who missed it, Hailey reposted a quote that read, “A person in [two] months could make you feel what a person in [two] years couldn’t. Time means nothing, character does.”

Fans were quick to say that Hailey was calling out the singer. Some claimed that the quote she posted was a direct reference to a line of lyrics in Selena’s song “Lose You To Love Me.”

“In two months, you replaced us / Like it was easy / Made me think I deserved it / In the thick of healing, yeah,” the song’s lyrics read.

This wouldn’t have been the first time Hailey seemingly shaded this particular Selena song. Hours after the song first dropped, back in October 2019, the model took to her Instagram Stories and shares a screenshot of a song she was listening to at the time. It was called “I’ll Kill You.” The song, which is by Summer Walker and features Jhené Aiko, is all about protecting your man from other women.

At the time, fans were convinced that the social media post was a message directed to Selena. Now, some people think Hailey might have used the Instagram Stories quote as another message to the singer. Fans have claimed that this was a way to get Selena to stop talking about Justin during interviews. As fans know, in January 2020, the “Rare” singer said in an interview with NPR’s Weekend Edition Sunday that she had been a “victim” of emotional abuse while dating Justin.

Previously, Hailey slammed rumors that her and Selena were ever feuding. In December 2019, she claimed it was all “fake drama.”

“I think social media is a breeding ground for toxicity and people creating false drama between women and trying to put women up against each other and create these narratives that are just…toxic. I think that has to change and that has to stop,” she said in an interview with British Vogue.

Despite Hailey’s denial, fans still think there’s some bad blood between the two stars.

