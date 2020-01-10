Selena Gomez Fans Slam Gigi Hadid For Supportive Tweet To Justin & Hailey Bieber

Some Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift fans are not happy with Gigi Hadid. On Wednesday, January 8, the model tweeted a sweet message in reply to Hailey Bieber after she thanked Gigi for support and education about Lyme disease following husband Justin Bieber‘s diagnosis. After receiving major backlash from Selena and Taylor fans who called her disloyal, Gigi decided to delete the tweet.

Despite the tweet being wiped from the model’s Twitter page, fans were quick to screenshot and repost the reply.

“Our pleasure. Wishing the fastest possible recovery,” the model had written in response to Hailey’s post.

For those who missed it, along with Justin, Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, and two siblings, Bella and Anwar Hadid, both suffer from Lyme disease. She has also been a part of Taylor’s “squad” for a few years and since the Lover songstress is BFFs with Selena, one fan didn’t like that Gigi was in contact with Justin’s new wife. The fan responded and seemingly slammed Gigi for supporting Justin and Hailey.

“Gigi needs to go [get] a f**king backbone. She’s the world’s biggest people pleaser,” the tweet read. “She has zero loyalties to her friends and befriends people who have publicly hated/mocked/bullied them. It’s pathetic.”

The 24-year-old model clapped back and defended herself.

“You don’t know me & if you actually knew my friends who you try to act all big for, they’d tell you I am loyal in ways others aren’t, in ways you’ll never know,” she explained in a since-deleted tweet. “Giving advice to a friend whose husband is suffering does not show a lack of loyalty to anyone. Everyone deserves health.”

This came just after Justin publicly confirmed that his recent bout with depression stemmed from his Lyme disease diagnosis. He revealed to fans in a heartfelt Instagram post that he would address the illness in his upcoming YouTube docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons.

