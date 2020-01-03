Not bothered! Selena Gomez just revealed exactly what she was up to during her ex Justin Bieber‘s wedding to Hailey Baldwin, and it looks like she was completely unaffected by the event.

As 2019 came to an end and 2020 began, a bunch of celebrities took some time to reflect on the past year that they’ve had, including the “Lose You To Love Me” singer. She posted a bunch of throwback photos that were taken throughout the last 12 months, and in doing so, she let everyone know how she spent the day that he former flame officially became a married man.

For those who forgot, Justin and Hailey technically wed back in September 2018 in a New York City courthouse, but they didn’t have a traditional ceremony or party at the time. So one year later, on September 30, 2019, they threw a lavish wedding celebration with all their celebrity friends in South Carolina, and it seriously looked like a real-life fairytale.

So what was the Wizards of Waverly Place doing while her ex was saying his “I dos?” Well, it turns out, she spent the day surrounded by her close friends, and it looked like they had an amazing time together.

Selena shared a few snaps from that day, and in them, she looked completely happy and healthy! The ladies enjoyed a nice dinner together before playing some card games, which included lots of laughs, of course.

For those who forgot, Selena and Justin’s relationship may go down in history as one of the messiest relationships of all time. They first started dating back in 2010, and were on and off for almost eight years. It was definitely a rollercoaster ride — one month they would be spotted packing on the PDA or walking hand-in-hand, and the next they’d be shading each other on social media or in interviews! Selena’s BFF Taylor Swift even seemingly revealed that the singer had cheated on Selena at one point, when she liked a super shady post about it on Tumblr.

Considering everything they’ve been through, it probably wasn’t easy for the former Disney star when Justin and Hailey tied the knot, especially since their nuptials were highly publicized. But luckily, it looks like Selena has a great group of pals to lean on.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.